Neon Genesis Evangelion It is one of the most popular anime of all time. While much of this is due to its story and exploration of the human mind, it is also important to mention its character designs, which have endured for decades. Part of this is due to the cosplayers, which constantly show us realistic versions of protagonists like Asukaas demonstrated by a model from Brazil.

Not long ago, the Brazilian model known as neeko_nyan, was in charge of making a fantastic cosplay of Asuka Langley, one of the children chosen to pilot the Eva, and who took command of Unit 02. In this way, The girl honors this character in her iconic red suit.

Asuka is presented to us as someone who is assertive, proud and competitive in nature. Her full name reflects her multicultural background, with “Asuka” being a common Japanese name and “Langley Soryu” representing her German and Japanese heritage. Throughout the series, Asuka faces several challengesboth inside and outside of her Eva unit, and her character undergoes significant development.

During the original anime, its outcome is quite disturbing, but in the Rebuild series, This character has a less depressive ending, making Hideaki Anno’s mental state clear., the author of this work. On related topics, check out the first look at the Evangelion skit. Likewise, IA makes AMLO sing the anime’s opening theme.

Editor’s Note:

Evangelion is a fantastic work. Considering that Panini is already publishing special editions of the manga, I can’t wait to see how Asuka is represented in this medium, and how some of the anime’s most iconic moments, like the minute of silence in the elevator, are represented in this medium.

Via: neeko_nyan