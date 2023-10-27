Today the world of dragon ball It is quite extensive, given that it always puts out products for sale that do not have a generational barrier, whether in movies, manga, figures and even the streaming of the old chapters. This means that it never stops having fans, who regularly carry out tributes in the form of art or also the costume known as cosplay.

One of the followers of this saga is the cosplayer of Brazil nicknamed @moneecastro on social networks, and it is worth saying that she has managed to captivate locals and strangers with her costume as Android number 18. For those who do not know the character, she appeared for the first time in the second arc of Z, being at the beginning a rival, but then becoming someone else in the group of friends.

Here you can see the image:

A detail to mention is that the girl has not only played characters from dragon ballbecause he has also dressed as heroes of Marvel in the female versions that followers have liked on their social networks. Also, it has its own support page for the work done, so people have the option to donate whatever they want and still be dedicated to the cosplay business.

Regarding the saga of dragon ball, is currently having a boom due to the presentation of a new anime focused on children’s version characters. We will have to wait for more news to know the exact release date.

Editor’s note: This world of cosplay has more and more people who make a living from the world, although it is important to know how to navigate the networks when it comes to sponsorships. Added to this is the fact that the number of followers is also vital.