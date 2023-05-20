Average daily sales abroad in the first half of May 2023 were 20% higher than in 2022

Brazil exported 8,335 tons of beef per working day in the first half of May, according to preliminary data from the MDIC (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services). That was a 20% increase over the daily average for the full month in 2022.

The average daily gain from meat sales was 6% lower compared to May 2022 because the increase in quantity did not offset the drop in prices.

In January, there was an increase in relation to the same month of 2022. But in February, March and April successive falls (in value and quantity) were recorded.

On February 20, 2023, a case of mad cow disease emerged in Pará, which resulted in the temporary suspension of exports to China. Then, on March 2, it was discovered that there was no risk of contamination. The Asian country then resumed purchases from Brazil on March 23.

ADJUSTMENT PERIOD

The Foreign Trade secretary, Tatiana Prazeres, said that the process of resuming purchases is slow. “It is common for there to be an adjustment period”, said she, who lived in China for 3 years.

