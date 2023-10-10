One of those missing after the attack by the terrorist group Hamas on a music festival over the weekend, Brazilian Ranani Nidejelski Glazer, 24, had his death confirmed by his family this Monday (9).

In an interview with the American broadcaster CNN, a cousin said that the body was recognized by the young man’s father. Ranani, who has Israeli citizenship and has lived in the country for seven years, was at the event with his girlfriend, Rafaela Treistman, who managed to escape the massacre by hiding among the bodies of victims.

She said that missiles began to appear in the sky during the festival and people were running in search of a protected place. They found a bunker, which filled up in a short time.

With the crowd gathered in the small space, the terrorists began throwing gas bombs inside the place.

“There were several injured and dead inside the bunker. We couldn’t get out, we tried to call the police, literally defending ourselves with the bodies of the people who died,” Rafaela told CNN.

Ranani even published a video on his social media showing the situation in the bunker and explaining what was happening. Other Brazilians who were at the event are still missing.

One of the most striking cases publicized in recent days after the atrocities committed by terrorists against civilians in the attack on the festival is the kidnapping and murder of German Shani Nicole Louk, aged 30, who had her body displayed like a trophy in the back of a pickup truck for members of Hamas.

More than 100 people have been kidnapped since the weekend in Israel, when the conflict was started by surprise by the terrorist group.

Note from Itamaraty

This Tuesday morning (10), the federal government issued a note lamenting the Brazilian’s death and repudiating the acts of violence.

“The Brazilian Government learned, with deep regret, of the death of Brazilian citizen Ranani Nidejelski Glazer, a native of Rio Grande do Sul, victim of the attacks that occurred on October 7th, in Israel. In solidarity with his family, friends and friends of Ranani, Brazil reiterates its absolute repudiation of all acts of violence, especially against civilians.”, says the publication.

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, said on his social networks that he received the information with sadness and that he condemns “all acts of terrorism”.

Israeli offensive

This Tuesday (10), the Israeli army claimed to have reached more than 1,700 strategic points belonging to the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip since the start of clashes in the Middle East, which took place last Saturday (7).

Before initiating retaliation, the Israeli government informed Palestinian civilians about the counteroffensive that would be carried out, giving them time to leave the region.

Hamas’ brutal terrorist attack against Israel has already resulted in more than 900 deaths in Israeli territory and around 2,600 injured people, according to the most recent official data. In the Palestinian area, 687 people have already died and 3,700 have been injured as a result of the bombings.