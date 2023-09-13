Chester County, in the US state of Pennsylvania, is on alert after Brazilian prisoner Danilo Cavalcante, who escaped from prison two weeks ago, was seen in the region carrying a gun he stole from a house.

“He is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous,” said Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, of the Pennsylvania State Police, at a press conference this Tuesday (12).

Brazilian-born Cavalcante, 34, escaped Aug. 31 from the Chester County Jail in Pocopson Township in southeastern Pennsylvania, where he was awaiting transfer to state prison after being convicted Aug. 22 of killing his girlfriend , Deborah Brandão, in April 2021, in the house they shared.

The man is also wanted for a murder case in Brazil in 2017.

According to Bivens, “a series of important events” happened Monday night. At 10:10 pm (11:10 pm in Brasília), a call was received from a resident indicating that a “short, shirtless, Hispanic” man entered his garage and took a 22-caliber rifle.

The resident pulled out a gun and shot Cavalcante, the lieutenant colonel explained, saying there was “no reason” to believe he had been injured.

At least 500 men are searching for the fugitive in an operation involving the Pennsylvania State Police, the Marshals (Federal Police), the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Meanwhile, area schools will remain closed today, according to Bivens.

The search for the Brazilian led to the arrest of his sister and his possible deportation, the police official confirmed on Sunday.

The agent did not want to go into details about the possible help that the fugitive’s relatives may be giving him, but explained that his sister’s arrest is a measure to “minimize or eliminate” any support.

Cavalcante was seen in different locations in recent days and, in his escape, he stole a white van that he later abandoned, but the police have still not been able to arrest him, despite the different security barriers set up.

The fugitive, considered an “extremely dangerous” individual, escaped from prison by climbing between two walls of the exercise yard. In the video released this week, the man can be seen resting his arms and legs on both sides of the walls and gradually advancing until he disappears from view.