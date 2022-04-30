Atlético-MG will visit Goiás, starting at 6:30 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday (30) at Serrinha stadium, with the objective of taking the isolated leadership of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be broadcast from National Radio.

Galo arrives at the confrontation after drawing two consecutive matches: 2 to 2 with Coritiba in the Brazilian and 1 to 1 with Independiente del Valle in Libertadores. Thus, the main objective of the team led by coach Turco Mohamed is to win the three points to isolate themselves at the top of the classification (position that currently shares with Santos with seven points).

Against Goiás, the Minas Gerais team’s expectation is for a very difficult game, as goalkeeper Everson said at a press conference: “Playing in Serrinha, a good stadium, but shy, tight. It’s Goiás’ second game there. They didn’t win the first one, as they ended up taking the tie in the last bid against Palmeiras. It’s about preparing for a dangerous game, with a team that will come looking for victory at all costs, like us too”.

For this match, Turkish Mohamed will not be able to count on four names, midfielder Allan, with physical wear, forwards Keno, who is recovering from eye surgery, and Savarino, who is being sold to Real Salt Lake (United States), and the side Dodô, who operated on his knee.

If Atlético-MG aims at the top of the table, Goiás tries to leave Z4 (Esmeraldino occupies the 18th position with just one point). A challenge for the team is to deal with embezzlement, such as strikers Luiz Filipe, with a ligament injury in his left knee, and Vinícius, with a muscle injury in his Left Thigh.

Preparation finished! ✅ THE #MaiorDoCentroOeste finished today the preparation for tomorrow’s confrontation, against Atlético-MG. Rosiron Rodrigues | Goiás EC#Brasileirão2022 pic.twitter.com/rR6X2wsrG8 — Goiás Esporte Clube (@goiasoficial) April 29, 2022

According to coach Jair Ventura, in a press conference after the 3-2 defeat to Avaí in the last round, the absences exist, but they cannot serve as an excuse for a negative result: “I have 11 days at the club and five injured players. I haven’t had time to train the team yet. But I reiterate that I trust this cast a lot, despite being lean.”

A possible novelty of Goiás for the game against Galo is the defender Sidimar, presented last Thursday (28). The 29-year-old defender was at Athletic-MG and says he is ready for the possibility of playing against Galo: “I am at the disposal of Professor Jair and I have been working hard over the last few years to seek this opportunity. If he chooses me, I will do my best to help and seek the wins. We hope to neutralize Atlético-MG and come out with the victory”.

Broadcast on National Radio

THE National Radio broadcasts Goiás and Atlético-MG with narration by André Luiz Mendes, comments by Waldir Luiz, reporting by Rafael Monteiro and duty by Luiz Ferreira. You can follow the National Ball Show here:

