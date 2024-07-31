Paris (dpa)

Brazilian legend Marta left the Novostadion de Bordeaux stadium in tears after being sent off in the final seconds of the first half of the match against Spain in the final round of Group 3 of the women’s football competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Marta received a direct red card after a violent tackle on Spain’s Olga Carmona in the final seconds of the first half.

Marta, a six-time FIFA Women’s Player of the Year, is competing in her sixth Olympics. The 38-year-old has announced that Paris will be her last major tournament for Brazil. Marta has never won Olympic gold or the Women’s World Cup, but she did take silver with her country in 2004 and 2008. Marta has scored 119 goals in 200 appearances for Brazil and has played in six World Cups.

Marta holds the record for the number of goals scored in the World Cup with 17 goals, compared to 13 goals scored in the Olympics, one goal behind her compatriot Cristiane, the historical Olympic scorer.