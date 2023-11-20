The election of libertarian Javier Milei to the presidency of Argentina this Sunday (19), with a wide advantage over the Peronist candidate Sergio Massa, disappointed the Brazilian left, which hoped to continue the close relationship it has with the country’s current president, Alberto Fernández .

The actions mainly of Brazilian PT, which sent marketers to reinforce Massa’s electoral campaign, in addition to the help of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in financing business from Brazilian businesspeople to Argentines, did not have the expected effects.

Although Lula wished “good luck” to the elected libertarian, he preferred not to even nominate him in his first demonstration shortly after his victory was confirmed. The expectation is that he will call Milei this Monday (20), although the appointment has not yet been marked on the president’s official agenda at the time of writing this report.

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, confirmed that the party supported Massa in the electoral campaign, recognized Milei’s victory, but classified his election as a “new and very tough test for its democracy”. For her, it was an “admittedly difficult” election.

“We trust that the Argentine people and their institutions will be able to overcome this new and very tough test for their democracy, represented by the election of Milei. […] Congratulations to our comrades who bravely contested an admittedly difficult election. The fight continues”, added the PT member on social media.

Another PT member from the party’s top leadership, federal deputy Lindbergh Farias (RJ), who is deputy leader of the government in Congress, adopted a harsher tone against Milei’s victory. For him, the libertarian will “sink” Argentina and “isolate the country” from the rest of the world.

“The majority ignored the risks of the extreme right in power. Ultra-neoliberal project of hatred and violence will sink Argentina and isolate the country in Latin America and the world. Without a doubt, a historic setback,” she said.

A tone similar to that of Randolfe Rodrigues (no AP party), government leader in Congress, who says that Milei’s election serves as a “warning” to Brazil. In a post on social media, he used a caricature of two comic book characters – the Brazilian Mônica and the Argentinian Matilda – hugging each other and saying “it will pass”.

“The results of the Argentine elections confirm that the advance of the extreme right, boosted by the networks, is a reality throughout the world. […] For us, in Brazil, there is a lesson and a warning. You have to be alert and strong,” he said.

José Guimarães (PT-CE), government leader in the Chamber of Deputies, spared no criticism of the choice made by the majority of voters in the neighboring country: “may Argentines go through this tragic experience as it was here in Brazil”, he commented.

The candidate supported by the PT for mayor of São Paulo in 2024, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP), classified Milei’s victory as a “repeat of tragedy” – without mentioning the one he would be repeating. For him, Argentina will face a “very tough battle” and is willing to help in the “defense of democracy”.

“It will be a very tough battle, but I have no doubt that our Argentine brothers will resist very firmly the scenes from a film that we already know here in Brazil. No matter where, no matter when, count on us in the fight against fascism and in the defense of democracy,” he said.

On the other hand, the leader of the PT bench in the Chamber of Deputies, Zeca Dirceu (PR), sought to avoid a tone of defeat for the left, and preferred to make a supposed comparison with the 2022 Brazilian presidential election.

“It is impossible not to compare the posture of the defeated candidate Massa in Argentina, with what we experienced in Brazil after the 2022 election. Sergio Massa had the humility and democratic posture to recognize the defeat and congratulate the winner”, he wrote on the networks.