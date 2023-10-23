Members of the Brazilian government and left-wing parties celebrated the advancement of Peronist Sergio Massa in the Argentine presidential election held this Sunday (22), which will see a second round contest between the government leader and the libertarian Javier Milei.

Massa obtained 36.05% of the Argentine votes, while Milei finished the first round with 30.39%. The second round will be held on November 19th.

Among government members, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has not yet commented on the progress of his Peronist friend in the dispute. However, Minister Paulo Pimenta, from the Presidency’s Social Communication Secretariat, was full of praise and said that Massa’s leadership was “a strong response from the Argentine people at the polls”. “I congratulate the first place winner in this Sunday’s election, Sergio Massa,” he said on social media.

The government has not yet officially released any position on advancing the Argentine presidential election to the second round. The dispute is viewed with apprehension, as Milei’s victory could affect trade relations with Brazil, mainly due to the promise of leaving Mercosur.

Paulo Teixeira, from Agricultural Development, drew attention on social media shortly after the polls opened, saying that “Sergio Massa comes out in first place in the Argentine elections”.

“We are excited here in Brazil for the path that strengthens Mercosur and represents the best for Argentines”, he added.

Teixeira’s celebration was similar to that of the national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, who said that “Sergio Massa ahead of Milei is the best news we could have today”.

The celebration was no different among parliamentarians from the government base. Federal deputy Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ) followed the line of Gleisi and Teixeira and said that “Sérgio Massa opens up an advantage and finishes the first round ahead of Javier Milei, candidate from the extreme right”.

Jandira’s companion in the Chamber, Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ), said that “we won the first round and we are going to fight to win the second in Argentina. We already know the script: they will kick back, say that there was fraud and try to shout it down. Do not go. Democracy and peace will win once again! Congratulations, Massa. On the way to the victory”.

“The Argentine people gave a democratic response at the polls. I congratulate the first place in the election, Sergio Massa. Firmness and work for the second round”, said senator Humberto Costa (PT-SE).

Federal deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) also praised Massa and, in a message in Spanish, said that Brazil embraced him and highlighted the alliance between Lula and him. “In these times of hatred, our Continent can be a great example of peace and development. With Lula and Sergio Massa working in favor of Argentina, Brazil and all nations”.

Federal deputy Ivan Valente (PSOL-SP) was also incisive in his support for Massa and said that “sectors of the mainstream press call Milei ultra-liberal, this is trying to ‘value’ a grotesque figure, nostalgic for the Argentine military dictatorship and climate denialist. It just proves that liberalism and authoritarianism go together without problems.”