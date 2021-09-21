Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who arrived in New York to attend the UN General Assembly (GA), was not allowed into the restaurant due to the lack of a coronavirus vaccination certificate, and he was forced to dine on the street. This became known on Monday, September 20.

Employees of a traditional Brazilian restaurant have fenced off part of the sidewalk near the entrance with black curtains, where they have placed tables for the Bolsonaro delegation. According to the sanitary rules currently in force in the city, it is forbidden to let people unvaccinated from COVID into catering establishments.

“He was outside, because those who are not vaccinated are allowed to be there. We did everything so that he could dine with us, ”said the restaurant manager Francisco Kappa on the air of the TV channel Globo…

He noted that the Brazilian leader did not insist on being allowed inside, as he did not intend to violate the laws of New York.

On Tuesday, September 14, the 76th session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York. The high-level week of the session will run from September 21-27. It will feature about 110 heads of state, more than 50 heads of government and more than 20 foreign ministers.

Sergei Lavrov will represent Russia at the General Assembly session on September 25.

On September 9, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov announced that Vladimir Putin did not plan to participate in the UN General Assembly this year.