A Brazilian judge has The song ‘Million Years Ago’ is prohibited from being played anywhere in the world. of the British pop star Adele, following a complaint of plagiarism filed by a samba composer.

The court decision, to which AFP had access this Monday, requires the Brazilian subsidiaries of Sony Music and Universal Music, the singer’s record labels, to “refrain, immediately and globally, from using, reproducing, editing , distribute or market” that topic “on any medium”, under penalty of a fine of 50,000 reais (about 7,800 euros).

The composer Toninho Geraes filed a complaint for plagiarism considering that ‘Million Years Ago’ (2015) had copied the melody of the song ‘Mulheres’, a hit performed by samba legend Martinho da Vila on an album released twenty years earlier, in 1995.

“It is a turning point for Brazilian music which, due to the richness of its melodies, harmonies and rhythms, is often copied to compose international hits,” Fredimio Trotta, Geraes’ lawyer, told AFP on Monday.









This ruling should “dissuade” other artists from attempting any “parasitic exploitation” of Brazilian music, he added.

The Brazilian subsidiaries of Sony Music and Universal Music can appeal.

Contacted by AFP, Sony Music responded that it “does not have any statement at the moment” on this issue. Universal Music also has not immediately responded to the ruling.

A controversial song

In the plagiarism complaint filed in a court in Rio de Janeiro, Geraes’ defense demands, among other things, one million reais (about 157,000 euros at the current exchange rate) in damages.

The song ‘Million Years Ago’ was the subject of another controversy in Türkiye, when Internet users said they had identified similarities with the melody of the song ‘Acilara tutunmak’, of the Kurdish singer Ahmet Kaya, who died in 2000.

Brazil is a signatory to the Berne Convention of 1886 on the international protection of the rights of authors over their works.