The statements were released this Friday at a press conference. The person in charge of Justice substantiated his statements on the basis of a document found in the house of Anderson Torres, former head of Security in the capital. For its part, the Brazilian government said on Tuesday that it will request the extradition of Torres, if he does not appear before the courts next Monday.

The discovery of a document in the house of Anderson Torres, Jair Bolsonaro’s former Justice Minister and later Security Secretary of Brasilia, has added more tension to the situation in the country after the coup attempt by far-right followers of the former president

And it is that the current head of the Brazilian Justice portfolio, Flávio Dino, affirmed, based on the content of the document found, that there was planning “in the assault on the headquarters of the Judicial, Executive and Legislative Powers. The discovered draft is nothing more and nothing less than a draft decree designed to endorse an alleged intervention by Bolsonaro in the electoral Justice.

Brazil’s Justice and Public Security Minister Flavio Dino holds up a replica of the 1988 Brazilian Constitution that was stolen from the Supreme Court after supporters of Brazil’s far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro raided government buildings. Brasilia, January 13, 2023. AFP – SERGIO LIMA

The objective of the procedure would have been to overturn the results of the elections on October 30, in which Bolsonaro lost by a minimal margin to his contender, the leader of the Workers’ Party Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva. The authorship of the letter is still under investigation.

Flávio Dino assures that the “document configures a fundamental element for the understanding of the cause-effect” of the recent events and that it is “a nexus” in the relationship of the events from October 30 to January 8. “It shows that they are not isolated cases; there was planning,” he says.

I had in my house a pile of documents to discard, where probably much or material described in the report was found. Everything would be taken to be crushed opportunely not MJSP. The aforementioned document was taken care of when he was not there… — Anderson Torres (@andersongtorres) January 12, 2023



For his part, Anderson Torres argued that the document, which was dated December (no day specified) of last year, was going to be shredded.

A possible extradition request for Torres

Torres, who is in the United States, like his former boss, Bolsonaro, has been closely monitored by the authorities of his country. After an arrest warrant was issued against him by the Supreme Court, the former official has not returned to Brazil.

The Ministry of Justice gave an ultimatum: the former head of Security of the Federal District has until next Monday to return. If this is not the case, an extradition request will be made.

Anderson Torres was Minister of Justice of former President Jair Bolsonaro and later Secretary of Security of Brasilia at the beginning of the new presidential term in Brazil. Stock image. © AFP – Evaristo Sa

According to the high court of the South American giant, Torres is allegedly responsible for not preventing the attacks on the headquarters of the powers of the State. On the day of the assault, the regional police, under their charge, did nothing to stop Bolsonaro’s followers who were heading towards the three headquarters of central power.

US lawmakers ask to investigate Bolsonaro

Some 46 US Democratic congressmen signed a letter asking the president of that country, Joe Biden, to investigate whether the former Brazilian head of state committed actions on US soil to “help the insurrection” in Brazil.

The members of the House of Representatives who wrote the letter also requested that the permits that allow him to be in North American territory be revoked. The legislators are based on the fact that Bolsonaro entered the national territory with a visa that is no longer valid, according to the signatories.

“As you are no longer the president of Brazil or currently serving as a Brazilian official, we ask that you reassess your status in the country to determine if there is a legal basis for your stay and revoke any diplomatic visa you may have,” they argued.

In this sense, the State Department spokesman, Ned Price, stated that people who enter the country with an A-1 visa, like the one held by the former Brazilian Army captain, have 30 days to request a change of status. your permit to stay or leave. This is when the person ceases to be an official who represents his nation.

with EFE