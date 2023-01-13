Brazil’s Public Prosecution Service (OM) on Friday asked the Supreme Court to open an investigation against former President Jair Bolsonaro for his possible responsibility for the storming of public buildings by supporters in the capital Brasilia last Sunday.

The investigation against Bolsonaro, who has been in the United States since the end of December, must be carried out, according to the OM, because he is suspected of being one of the “instigators and moral perpetrators” of the “undemocratic acts that have led to violence and vandalism in government buildings in the capital, a week after the new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office. The public prosecutor’s office writes this in a press release, according to AFP news agency.

Video

According to the OM, the former president incited "to commit a crime" by posting a video on social networks "in which he questioned the regularity of the 2022 presidential election." The video was published by thousands of "Bolsonarists" two days after the violent storming of the presidential palace, parliament and Supreme Court and then deleted, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor general emphasizes that even if the video had not been removed, the recording could provide an “evidence link” that “justifies a global investigation into the acts Bolsonaro committed before and after January 8.”

Huge damage

Supporters of the right-wing populist former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the parliament building, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in Brasilia on Sunday. They caused enormous damage. The protesters refuse to accept the election defeat of the far-right Bolsonaro against his left-wing rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in October. The Liberal Party did recognize Lula da Silva’s victory.

The police arrested more than 1500 people after the storming. Nearly 600 were released on Wednesday. The leader of former President Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party (PL) said on Wednesday that party members who participated in the storming of government buildings in the capital Brasilia would be expelled immediately.

Bolsonaro supporters smash a window of the Supreme Court in Brasilia. ©AFP



Florida

Bolsonaro left for the US state of Florida at the end of December, just before the end of his term of office. There he stays in a vacation home in the city of Orlando. Several Democratic politicians in the US have called for Bolsonaro's extradition. The former president himself says that he intends to return to Brazil before the end of the month.

A day after the storming of government buildings in Brasilia, Bolsonaro was hospitalized. He complained of pain in his intestines, which was related to a stab wound he sustained during the 2018 election campaign. According to the attending physician, his complaints were not serious. He was able to leave the hospital on Tuesday.

Arrest warrant

Shortly before news of Bolsonaro's hospitalization broke, Brazilian media reported that Senator Renan Calheiros has asked the Supreme Court for the "immediate return" of the former president from the United States. According to the parliamentarian, it is "undeniable" that Bolsonaro "is responsible for and played an active role" in Sunday's storming of government buildings. If Bolsonaro does not return when the Supreme Court orders him to, Calheiros wants a warrant issued for his arrest and extradition within 72 hours.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 9, 2023, a partial view of one of entrance of Planalto Presidential Palace destroyed by supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro during an invasion is seen in Brasilia. – The office of Brazil’s prosecutor general (PGR) moved Friday January 13, 2023 to include ex-president Jair Bolsonaro in an investigation of people suspected of “instigation and intellectual authorship” of the January 8 sacking of government buildings in Brasilia. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) ©AFP

