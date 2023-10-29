Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/29/2023 – 19:01

In two days, Brazilian judo reached ten medals, out of a possible 12, at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. After six podiums on Saturday (28), four more were achieved on Sunday (29): two gold, one silver and one bronze.

The up to 73 kilograms (kg) category had a Brazilian double, with Gabriel Falcão taking the gold medal and Daniel Cargnin taking the silver. They, however, did not face each other in the final, as Daniel – bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, in Japan, in 2021 – suffered a sprain in his left ankle during the semifinal and was unable to return to the mat.

In the under 81 kg category, Guilherme Schmidt faced host Jorge Pérez in the decision. Against the home athlete, the Brazilian had to deal with pressure from the crowd, reinforced even by the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, but managed to win with a wazari (when the judoka is knocked to the side) and an immobilization.

This Sunday’s bronze came from Ketleyn Quadros, in the up to 63 kg category, beating Colombian Paola Mera with a wazari. The experienced judoka, 36 years old, has an Olympic bronze won in Beijing, China, in 2008, but has not yet had a podium at the Pan.

Unlike Saturday, however, Brazil did not reach 100% success. There was a possibility of two bronze medals, in the up to 70 kg category, but Luana Carvalho and Alexia Castilhos were beaten, respectively, by Venezuelan Elvismar Rodriguez and Ecuadorian Celinda Corozo.

This Monday (30), seven more Brazilians will fight for a medal in Santiago: Samanta Soares, Eliza Ramos (both in the under-78kg category), Beatriz Souza (over 78kg), Rafael Macedo (up to 90kg), Kayo Santos, Leonardo Gonçalves (both up to 100 kg) and Rafael Silva (over 100 kg). On Tuesday (31), the mixed team competition takes place. The qualifiers start at 10am (Brasília time).