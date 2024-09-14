The court said in a memo on Friday that de Moraes “ordered the transfer (to the state) of $3.28 million frozen” in accounts belonging to Platform X and Starlink, a satellite internet services company in Brazil, to the state.

She pointed out that the decision was issued on Wednesday.

The penalty was imposed on Musk’s companies due to fines owed to the social media platform, which has been blocked in Brazil by order of the same judge since August 30.

The judge is taking issue with the platform for not suspending accounts accused of spreading misleading information, and for refusing to appoint a legal representative in Brazil.

In addition to blocking the platform, the judge froze the accounts of X and Starlink to ensure that fines imposed on the social network are paid.

X is used by 22 million people in Brazil, the largest number in Latin America.

The blocking of the platform sparked controversy over freedom of expression, and prompted protests from the political right at the request of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who described the judge as a “dictator.”

At a meeting on Friday in Maceió, northeastern Brazil, G20 digital economy ministers specifically addressed the spread of fake news and called on industry players to combat it.

They announced in a statement, “We stress the need to ensure transparency and accountability in digital platforms in accordance with appropriate policies and applicable legal frameworks.”