ORA Brazilian Supreme Court judge on Wednesday ordered tycoon Elon Musk to appoint a “legal representative” for X in Brazil within 24 hours.to comply with court orders and pay outstanding fines.

According to the criteria of

The decision is from the magistrate Alexandre de Moraes, who also warned that, in case of not complying with the order, he will proceed “the immediate suspension of X’s activities” (formerly Twitter) in Brazil.

De Moraes is in charge of a broad investigation that is progressing in the high court on the dissemination of fake news and in which he himself was included. Musk after challenging Brazil’s highest court.

Closure of X’s office in Brazil: The dispute between Musk and Moraes

Musk, for his part, made the decision to close the X office in Brazil to, he claimed, “protect” his employees from “threats” Photo:iStock Share

The failure comes after X, On August 17, it announced that it was closing its office in Brazil, in the context of the pulse that De Moraes and Musk, also owner of Tesla and Space X, are maintaining, for blocking profiles that allegedly spread false information.

The ruling comes after the closure of X’s office in Brazil, a decision by Elon Musk due to tensions with Judge De Moraes, who is investigating the dissemination of false information by Brazilian right-wing profiles and figures such as Jair Bolsonaro.

Some of these profiles belong to bloggers and speakers of the right wing led by former President Jair Bolsonaro. (2019-2022), also investigated for spreading fake news, attacking democratic institutions and plotting a coup against the current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

For the Federal Police, the activists behind these profiles have begun to act abroad as a solution to circumvent the decisions handed down by the Brazilian justice system.

Musk, for his part, made the decision to close the X office in Brazil to, he claimed, “protect” its employees from De Moraes’ “threats” to imprison them.

He also accused the judge of “failure to respect the law or due process” legal with “censorship” orders to remove content from its platform.

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge on Wednesday ordered billionaire Elon Musk to appoint a “legal representative” for X in Brazil within 24 hours. Photo:X: @elonmusk / iStock Share

The controversy has its origin months ago, in a series of messages from Musk in which he accused De Moraes of imposing censorship for, in his opinion, determining the blocking of X profiles without apparent reason and in a stealthy manner.

The businessman has already warned that, in defence of freedom of expression, he would disobey any decision in this regard, even if it meant financial fines or the closure of the platform in the country.

De Moraes then responded by including him in the investigations into the spread of hoaxes on social networks. Unaware of the investigations, Musk has continued with his criticism and has gone so far as to call the judge a “dictator”