The Brazilian Institute of Citizenship (Ibraci), headquartered in Rio, filed a public civil action demanding that Americanas pay compensation for moral and material damages to individual shareholders, investors and consumers.

The action was opened on Friday, the 13th, the same day that Americanas asked for – and succeeded – in court to protect against creditors, through the suspension of debt collections, anticipating the effects of a judicial reorganization. The damages, according to the claim, would be determined in liquidation of the judgment.

Ibraci requires – in case the request for individual compensation is denied, with the Justice exclusively recognizing collective moral damage – that the compensation be returned to the Fund for the Defense of Diffuse Rights (FDDD).

“Individual investor consumers, after evaluating the financial asset based on the financial statements and information provided by the companies, purchase the shares/financial assets traded on the stock exchange, and they did and do so with the Defendant’s shares, under the heading “AMER3”, recalled the petition. “However, the valuations carried out for the acquisition of the asset were based on false, misleading or disguised information provided by the Defendant. It is observed that, in the present case, there is a breach of objective good faith, given the Defendant’s attitude in disguising its information and balance sheets, inducing investors.”

The process was filed with the 5th Corporate Court of the Judicial District of the Capital of Rio de Janeiro.