He and 3 Brazilians who are still missing were at a music festival in southern Israel

The Brazilian who was injured during the Hamas attack against Israel on Saturday (7.Oct.2023) was discharged and left the hospital this Sunday (8.Oct), second the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The government did not provide the person’s name, but media reports indicate that he is Rafael Zimerman. Three Brazilians remain missing – all were at a music festival when the attacks began. Itamaraty did not provide any further information about the trio. O Power360 found that 2 had already been identified: Ranani Glazer and Bruna Valeanu.