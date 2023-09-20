Adriana Thyssen, known as Drika, became a famous influencer in her native country, Brazil, for her content about weight loss and healthy living. The 49-year-old woman He died for reasons that his relatives have not revealed.

The news has caused shock among his nearly 600,000 followers on his social networks.

(You can read: The ‘extreme and life-threatening’ heat wave that will hit Brazil)

“It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Drika,” they wrote on the Instagram account of their sportswear business. “In these moments of pain, we ask for everyone’s compassion and prayers,” she added.

According to local media, Drika was found dead on September 17 in her apartment in Uberlândia, south of Brasilia..

Two years ago, Drika began sharing on Instagram her problems with being overweight and her routine to lose up to 45 kilos.

This is how they honored Adriana Thyssen. See also "Abu Dhabi Cassation" upholds a death sentence for a person accused of killing his father with 36 stab wounds Photo: Instagram Drikas Store

According to 20minutes.esthe influencer began to gain fame when she confessed that she had had problems with her image since she was little, which led her to suffer from depression and weigh more than 140 kilos when he was 39 years old.

Drika was 49 years old. Photo: Instagram Drikas Store

But when he changed his lifestyle he lost 36 kilos in the first eight months.

(We recommend: Baby trafficking: this is how the network that would have sold up to 20 newborns in Peru operated)

On her social networks, Drika told how she lost those 36 kilos and almost 10 more kilos in the following seven months.

The portal 30minutos.com said that Drika sought to inspire other people to choose a healthy lifestyle.

Furthermore, due to the success of her content, the influencer opened Drikas Store, a sports clothing company with large sizes, where he also gave advice on exercise and healthy eating.



Drika had the goal of continuing to lose weight. She weighed 75 kilos and wanted to reach 69 before December of this year.

You can also read:

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL