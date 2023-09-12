The country records accumulated rates of 3.23% from January to August and 4.61% in 12 months, according to IBGE

Brazil’s inflation accelerated to 0.23% in August. O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Tuesday (September 12, 2023). Here’s the complete of the presentation (793 KB).

The monthly rate recorded in July was 0.12%. The country’s official inflation is measured by the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index).

The country records accumulated rates of 3.23% from January to August and 4.61% in 12 months. The annualized inflation recorded in July was 3.99%.

The biggest positive impact on inflation in August was the group of Housing, which rose 1.11%. The cost of residential electricity increased by 4.59% in the month.

The group of Health and personal care there was an increase of 0.58%, with an impact of 0.08 percentage points. It accelerated compared to July driven by personal hygiene items, skin products and perfumes.

Items related to Transport they advanced 0.34% in August. The group of Food and drinks recorded deflation of 0.85% in the month, the 3rd negative result in a row.