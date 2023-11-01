Exclusive survey showed that high inflation and slow recovery in demand impacted the sector

Study shows that Brazil occupies the 68th position in ranking growth in industrial manufacturing production in the 1st half. The survey was carried out by IEDI (Institute of Studies for Industrial Development) and sent exclusively to the Power360. The entity used the most recent data from the United/UN (United Nations Industrial Development Organization). Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 826 KB).

The variation in production in the sector in 112 countries was analyzed in the 1st half of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year. Brazil’s industrial manufacturing production fell 1.4%. The list is led by China, with growth of 58% from January to June.

Brazil also occupies the same position in the ranking of the 2nd quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year. National production fell 1.5%, according to the report.

INDUSTRY STAGNATION

The study showed that the global industry grew 0.1% in the 2nd quarter compared to the previous one, with seasonal adjustments. High-income industrialized economies are the main brake on industrial production in the world. Manufacturing in high-income industrialized economies stagnated compared to Q2 2022.

The sector maintained relative resilience in the 1st half of 2023, but recently there has been an increase in uncertainty. The report cited the following problems:

high global inflation; slow recovery in demand; persistent supply chain disruptions; ramifications of the conflict in Ukraine for production chains; growing increase in natural disasters around the world; difficulty attracting and retaining qualified labor.

Industrial production fell 0.1% in the 2nd quarter compared to the previous one – already adjusted for seasonal effects. Repeated the variation from the 1st quarter. It retreated in Asia and Oceania, in Africa and Europe. North America and Latin America and the Caribbean managed to stay in the positive field, but “without leaving the situation of almost inactivity”.

Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2022, the Asia and Oceania region grew by 3.3%, driven by the Chinese economy. Europe had timid growth on the same basis of comparison, 0.5%.

Africa (-0.6%), North America (-0.7%) and Latin America and the Caribbean (-0.7%) recorded a drop in the 2nd quarter compared to the same period last year.

The report said that China’s industry had a growth rate of 6.8% in the 2nd quarter compared to the same period last year, similar to that pre-pandemic. But, compared to the previous quarter, China’s manufacturing industry fell 0.7% – enough to offset the small expansion of 0.6% in the 1st quarter of this year compared to the 4th quarter of 2022.