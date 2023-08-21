admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/20/2023 – 3:32 pm

A group of 30 Brazilian industrialists traveled to South Africa to participate in meetings with businessmen from other countries that make up the Brics (a group formed by Russia, India and China, in addition to Brazil and South Africa). The meetings, by the Business Council of the Brics (Cebrics), are being held in Johannesburg until next Wednesday (23).

China is one of Brazil’s main partners, but now, another focus of Brazilian businessmen is to take advantage of opportunities offered by the other three countries, mainly by India.

“India should present a very vigorous development and economic growth in the coming years. It would be very interesting if we could share in this growth and have a greater range, not only commercially, but also of mutual investments. We already have many industries that are located within India and, certainly, with this new level of economic growth, many opportunities should arise”, said the president-elect of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), Ricardo Alban, in an interview with Brazil Agency.

Alban leads the group of businessmen in South Africa. According to him, there are also opportunities to be explored in Russia and South Africa. “With Russia, we have a lot of synergy when we talk about agribusiness, in the area of ​​fertilizers. We would need to interact a little more to develop new technologies in this area of ​​fertilizers. As far as South Africa is concerned, there is a long road to economic development. It is a gateway, which will serve as the basis for this new moment, which we talk about in Brazil, of neo-industrialization, the industry of tomorrow”.

According to the president of CNI, Brazil needs to be at the forefront in the green economy. “At this moment, when we are all talking about neo-industrialization, we have to take advantage of this new world demand. The world will seek a green economy and, within that green economy, the world will charge for sustainably sourced manufactured products. We can become an export country of commodities of sustainable energy. We need to carry out our decarbonization and sustainability for our industries so that we can take the lead in placing effectively green manufactured products”.

Alban points out that dialogue and interaction with the Brics is fundamental, since these countries account for 42% of the world’s population (3.2 billion) and represent 25% of the world’s GDP (US$ 25.8 trillion). In addition, these countries have abundant natural resources, with large reserves of products such as oil, natural gas, iron ore and water, in addition to millions of arable hectares.

new members

For Alban, the possible expansion of the Brics is also an opportunity for Brazilian businessmen. At least 22 countries showed interest to join the block of nations. Current members should discuss criteria and principles for the entry of new members.

He hopes that this increase will be beneficial for the Brazilian industry. “We hope that this is an expansion where we can have convergences of interests, obviously among the five countries at this moment, and that we can take advantage of the characteristics inherent to the competitive advantages of each one and accelerate where we are convergent. And to be able to anticipate possible divergences, to be able to mitigate them as soon as possible”.