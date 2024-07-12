On the day he was sworn in as president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walked up the ramp of the Planalto Palace accompanied by several representatives of civil society. Among them was the venerable chief Raoni Metuktire, as a symbol of renewed commitment to indigenous peoples after years of neglect by Jair Bolsonaro. There were many expectations, but since that ceremony on January 1, 2023, Brazilian indigenous people have been accumulating quite a few disappointments.

Historically, their main demand is the demarcation of the lands they occupied before the Portuguese invasion in 1500. It is a laborious bureaucratic and judicial process, full of tensions with rural landowners, for the State to recognize a certain ethnic group as the holder of its historical territory. Today, these reserves occupy around 14% of Brazil’s territory, and are usually large bastions of biodiversity, where nature is more protected. The Brazilian Constitution of 1988 gave a five-year deadline for all indigenous peoples in Brazil to have their lands duly recognized, but even today, 36 years later, there are dozens of processes stalled in the offices of Brasilia.

Last year, during the so-called Free Land Camp, which brings together thousands of indigenous people in Brasilia every April, Lula was the guest of honour and was expected to announce the demarcation of 14 lands that only needed the presidential signature. In the end, he only announced six. It was a cold shower. In April of this year, at the same event, the indigenous people did not invite the president, who opted for a parallel event in which he also announced fewer demarcations than expected, two out of four. Many leaders did not even attend.

The tension and the feeling of abandonment have increased this week. The Brazilian Congress has a conservative majority (it is even more tilted to the right than in the Bolsonaro years), and in the Senate a proposal has begun to be processed to approve the so-called ‘time frame’, the worst nightmare for indigenous people: if it goes ahead, it would prevent them from claiming as their own lands that they were not occupying in 1988, when the Constitution was promulgated.

He lobby The ruralist argues that this is the way to bring peace to the countryside and legal security. Native populations argue that it is unfair because in many cases they were displaced from their original territories, especially during the military dictatorship (1964-1985). The Supreme Court has already ruled that the idea of ​​a ‘time frame’ is unconstitutional, but parliamentarians have counterattacked by proposing to modify the Constitution to make it fit.

The indigenous movement believes that, even though Lula does not have a majority in Congress, he could get more involved in order to ensure that his allied base succeeds in shelving the proposal, according to Dinamam Tuxá, executive coordinator of the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), the entity that brings together all the regional organizations, who spoke by phone. “We miss a greater participation of the ruling party in trying to shelve this discussion (…) It is not enough for the government to position itself against it, it has to mobilize, show an attitude,” he laments. In Wednesday’s session, the senators of the Workers’ Party (PT) opted for a less combative strategy and managed to postpone the discussion until October.

The indigenous movement believes that the government’s strategy is to avoid confronting the opposition on issues considered “secondary,” such as the indigenous agenda, so as not to wear itself out and lose more priority votes in the economic area, for example. In the background, there is also Lula’s juggling act to avoid further inconveniencing the powerful agricultural and livestock sector, a fundamental pillar of the economy that is mostly conservative and has a powerful lobby in Parliament.

During a recent visit to the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, one of the country’s breadbaskets, especially for soybean production, the president proposed a solution to the long-standing conflict of the Guaraní-Kaiowá indigenous people, who are struggling to survive on the side of the road for lack of their own land. He proposed to the state governor that he help them buy some land and resettle them there. The local indigenous organizations cried out: “We will never accept the purchase of land or any alternative to the demarcation of our traditional lands. These proposals offend us and harm us,” the organization Aty Guasu published in a harsh statement. For Tuxá, Lula’s idea was a misstep, although it symbolizes something that he fears will become a reality: that land demarcations will leave the sphere of the purely technical-administrative and will be decided on the basis of political calculations.

On Monday, the APIB held an assembly to decide whether to continue formally supporting Lula. Although its coordinator admits that there is internal division and “a lot of frustration,” for the moment they will extend the vote of confidence a little further. Deforestation rates in the Amazon are falling considerably and there is no comparison with the Bolsonaro administration. One of Lula’s first measures upon coming to power was to launch a broad mobilization to expel thousands of garimpeiros from the Yanomami indigenous land, on the border with Venezuela, where there was a real humanitarian crisis. They applaud the president’s gesture of creating the first Ministry of Indigenous Peoples in the history of Brazil, and that he put activist Sônia Guajajara at the helm, but at the same time they regret its isolation and meager budget. “What is lacking is support, we have an isolated ministry without political strength,” laments Tuxá, who warns that there will be more mobilizations in the coming months.

