Song reproduces the historical context of the breaking of the bond of colonial domination between Brazil and Portugal

The Brazilian Independence Anthem was written on August 16, 1822, and reflects the historical context of the breaking of Brazil’s colonial rule with Portugal. The lyrics exalt the freedom and bravery of the people.

The song was written by the poet, journalist and politician Evaristo da Veiga (1799-1837), who published the verses as a demonstration of his support for the movement that separated Brazil from Portugal. The text then came to be called the Brasiliense Constitutional Anthem.

With the popularity of the lyrics, the anthem received a melody composed by Marcos Antônio da Fonseca Portugal (1762-1830). D. Pedro 1º (1798-1834), a student of the maestro, was interested in music and decided to produce a new melody for the anthem.

With the changes, the Independence Anthem was made official and Marcos Portugal would then be just the teacher of the author of the melody.



Public domain Oil on canvas by Augusto Bracet (1881-1960) depicting D. Pedro 1st composing the Independence Anthem

Emperor Pedro I’s participation in the anthem was so highly valued that, for almost a decade, not only the authorship of the music but also of the lyrics was attributed to him. Evaristo da Veiga had to claim his rights, proving that he was the author of the verses, in 1833. The originals are currently in the manuscripts section of the National Library in Rio de Janeiro.



Disclosure/National Library In the image, a copy of the originals by Evaristo da Veiga of the Independence Anthem, which are currently in the National Library, in Rio de Janeiro

Julia Calvo, historian and professor at PUC de Minas, said that the Independence Anthem is short, direct and exalts freedom (Freedom has already dawned on the horizon of Brazil). She states that the anthem also brings a struggle and a national feeling, but that it did not exist in a collective way because “independence was an arrangement by the elites, which defined the monarchy as a guarantee of unity and was made for the elites as well”.

“The elites were dissatisfied and accused D. Pedro 1st of authoritarianism, the economy was doing badly, the masses were agitated by political groups. The creation of a replacement anthem, in celebration of D. Pedro 1st’s abdication, functioned as a ‘cry for freedom’”said the teacher.

The musician and vice-director of Emac-UFG (School of Music and Performing Arts of the Federal University of Goiás), Flávia Maria Cruvinel, stated that the descendants of the courts of kings and queens had the cultivation of music and artistic activities as part of their training even to be a ruler, so D. Pedro 1st having composed the melody would not be surprising. “Knowing how to play an instrument, knowing how to appreciate a work of art, was part of the training of future kings and all their descendants.”

“D. Pedro 1st had an expressive musical talent. He played, he composed. He was a musical person.”said the musician.

According to Flávia, the Independence Anthem has its own character of constructing Brazil’s identity, of wanting to separate Brazil from Portugal. “A boastful character, of exaltation of the land, the territory, the Brazilian people. This search for political autonomy is the main thing in the lyrics”.

Who was Evaristo da Veiga?

Evaristo da Veiga was born in Rio de Janeiro on October 8, 1799. He was a poet, journalist, politician and bookseller. He was a defender of Brazilian independence. He is the patron of chair number 10 of the ABL (Brazilian Academy of Letters), chosen by the founder Rui Barbosa (1849-1923).

He was the son of the Portuguese primary school teacher and bookseller Francisco Luís Saturnino da Veiga and the Brazilian Francisca Xavier de Barros.

He joined the newly founded newspaper Aurora Fluminense in 1827, of which he soon became the owner, writing almost all of the articles.

He founded the Society for the Defense of Freedom and National Independence. He was committed to defending constitutional freedoms as a condition for the existence of the young country.

In 1830, he was elected deputy for Minas.



Public domain Evaristo da Veiga died on May 12, 1837, at the age of 37.

Read the full lyrics of the Brazilian Independence Anthem

Now you can, children of the Fatherland

Seeing the kind mother happy

Freedom has already dawned

On the horizon of Brazil

Freedom has already dawned

Freedom has already dawned

On the horizon of Brazil

Brave Brazilian people!

Away with you, servile fear.

Or the homeland will be free

Or die for Brazil

Or the homeland will be free

Or die for Brazil

The shackles that forged us

Of perfidy cunning trick

There was a more powerful hand

Brazil mocked them

There was a more powerful hand

There was a more powerful hand

Brazil mocked them

Brave Brazilian people!

Away with you, servile fear.

Or the homeland will be free

Or die for Brazil

Or the homeland will be free

Or die for Brazil

Do not fear wicked phalanxes

That present a hostile face

Your breasts, your arms

They are walls of Brazil

Your breasts, your arms

Your breasts, your arms

They are walls of Brazil

Brave Brazilian people!

Away with you, servile fear.

Or the homeland will be free

Or die for Brazil

Or the homeland will be free

Or die for Brazil

Congratulations, oh Brazilian

Now, with manly grace

Of the universe among the nations

Brazil’s shines

Of the universe among the nations

Of the universe among the nations

Brazil’s shines

Brave Brazilian people

Away with you, servile fear.

Or the homeland will be free

Or die for Brazil

Or the homeland will be free

Or die for Brazil