Itamaraty sends a team of 42 professionals and 4 sniffer dogs, in addition to equipment, medicines and emergency items

Brazilian humanitarian aid arrived in Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday night (9.Feb.2023). Afterwards, the group headed to Adana, a city in the south of the country, on the border with Syria, the region of the epicenter of the earthquake on Monday (Feb 6).

The team of 42 people and 4 sniffer dogs boarded a FAB (Brazilian Air Force) KC-30 aircraft bound for the country in the Middle East. The team is made up of 34 firefighters from São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo. The others are doctors and civil defense agents.

6 tons of equipment were also sent to help with rescue operations and 3 “disaster kits” that each contain 250 kg of medicines and emergency items, provided by the Ministry of Health. read the full from the note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil on humanitarian aid (55 KB).

On Monday (Feb 6), right after the tragedy, Itamaraty offered to send help. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) sympathized with the victims of both countries.

“We look with concern at the news coming out of Turkey and Syria, after the earthquake of great magnitude. Brazil expresses its solidarity with the people of both countries, with the families of the victims and all those who lost their homes in this tragedy.”, he wrote Lula on his Twitter profile.

MORE INTENSE EARTHQUAKES

The tremors on Monday (6.Feb) were the strongest recorded in Turkey since 1939, when the country had an earthquake of 7.8 on the Richter scale in the city of Erzincan, in the east of the country. About 30,000 people died on that occasion.

The sequence of earthquakes hit central Turkey and northwest Syria. The epicenter was in the Turkish region of Gaziantep. At the site, the tremors were also 7.8 on the Richter scale. The 2nd largest earthquake in the country occurred in Kahramanmaras. It reached 7.5 magnitude.

The sites are on the so-called Anatolian fault. It is on this fault that 3 tectonic plates meet: Anatolian, African and Arabian. The result of the movement or shock between these rocky plates in the Earth’s crust is the earthquake.

According to the seismology technician at the USP Seismology Center (University of São Paulo) José Roberto Barbosa in an interview with Power360the energy released by earthquakes was equivalent to the impact of 160 to 180 atomic bombs that hit the city of Hiroshima, Japan, during World War II.

Governments and international organizations have sent rescue teams and doctors to help Turkey and Syria. Brazil is among those providing assistance. International leaders and officials mourned the losses caused by the natural disaster.

Watch the rescue operations carried out on Tuesday (Feb 7) (6min53s):

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, declared on Tuesday (7.Feb) a state of emergency for 3 months in 10 provinces. The leader said that the measure aims to speed up the operations of search and rescue of victims. “The severity of the earthquake disaster we are experiencing makes it imperative to implement extraordinary measures”said Erdogan.

The Turkish leader admitted on Wednesday (Feb 8) problems in his government’s initial response during a visit to the city of Kahramanmaras. He also stated that the government will carry out works to rebuild the destroyed buildings, including residential buildings, with the help of AFAD (Turkey Disaster and Emergency Monitoring Agency). “This is a moment of union, solidarity”he said.