Atlético-MG counted on the quality of striker Hulk to defeat São Paulo 1-0, on Saturday night (2) at the Mineirão stadium, and stay alive in the fight for the Brazilian Championship title.

After this result, Galo took second place in the competition with 66 points, the same score as leader Palmeiras, who face Fluminense next Sunday (3) at Allianz Parque. For Tricolor do Morumbi, the setback doesn’t matter much, as they no longer have a risk of falling and have a guaranteed presence in the next Libertadores due to the Copa do Brasil title.

After a goalless first half, Atlético-MG counted on Hulk’s eye for goal to open the scoring in the 31st minute of the final stage, when the striker dominated the ball at the edge of the area, cut to the middle to get rid of the marking and hit placed to overcome goalkeeper Rafael.

At 43, São Paulo equalized with Luciano, with a goal from a penalty kick, which was signaled by the referee with the help of VAR (video referee). However, five minutes later Hulk was again decisive, in a play in which he played deep to Paulinho, who scored the winning goal for Galo.

Atlético-MG concludes its participation in the current edition of the Brazilian Championship by visiting Bahia at Fonte Nova, in Salvador. São Paulo hosts Flamengo at Morumbi.

Inter guarantees itself in the South American

In the other match this Saturday, Internacional defeated Corinthians 2-1 in Itaquera to guarantee qualification for the next edition of the Copa Sudamericana and leave Timão with a remote chance of being relegated to Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

The three points achieved away from home took Colorado to 9th place with 52 points. Corinthians was stuck in 13th place with 47 points, six behind Bahia, the first team within the relegation zone, and which is still facing América-MG in this round.

Internacional were superior from the start and managed to open the scoring in the 35th minute with a shot from the edge of Maurício’s area. Timão returned better for the final stage and managed to equalize after 12 minutes with Romero. However, in the 20th minute Wanderson scored Colorado’s winning goal.

In the last round of the Brazilian Championship, which will only have games next Wednesday (6), Colorado hosts Botafogo at Beira-Rio, while Corinthians visits Coritiba at Couto Pereira.