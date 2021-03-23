Prevent Senior treatment kit, including hydroxychloroquine and vitamin D. PLAYBACK / PERSONAL FILE / personal file

It did not matter that President Jair Bolsonaro was criticized by the scientific community for advertising chloroquine, without any proven efficacy for the treatment of covid-19. Hospitals, public and private, on the verge of collapse due to the increase in infections, still prescribe drugs that have no scientific support to treat the disease. They are included in the so-called “preventive treatment kit” that has, in addition to chloroquine, ivermectin, a drug originally used to fight worms. The indication has occurred in different regions of the country even for those who have not even tested positive for covid-19. The order is first to medicate and then to make the diagnosis.

Last February, a diabetic patient residing in Fortaleza (northeast of Brazil), went to a private network hospital with a sore throat, worried about a possible contagion with coronavirus. She received a basket of hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and prednisone, a drug that is not recommended for people with diabetes because it increases blood glucose levels. The patient, who prefers not to be identified, says that the drugs were being distributed to all those who came to the clinic with respiratory symptoms. He did not take the medication, the next day he took the test through the health plan and the result was negative.

The distribution of drugs with proven ineffectiveness against covid-19 was adopted by different health plans over the past year. In May, a report by EL PAÍS showed that Unimed Fortaleza was distributing 30,000 kits with chloroquine to its more than 300,000 clients. In December, Lia Moura, a dentist and member of Unimed in the capital of Ceará, searched for a network hospital because she was worried about working in a health center. “The doctor immediately gave me the kit, with azithromycin and ivermectin. He even left a prescription for corticosteroids in case it got worse, ”he says. Only afterwards was he tested for covid-19. The result was negative, but she assures that she would not take the medications even if she was infected.

Another patient, who did not want to be identified, specified the list of medications he received from the private plan, in February 2021, after reporting that he had a cough: 10 units of prednisone, three of ivermectin, five of azithromycin, 10 of colchicine, eight of hydroxychloroquine and vitamin D. He also says that he has received, via mobile phone, an “informed consent form on the use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in patients with suspected or confirmed covid-19” that he must sign before starting treatment.

“This shared decision is ridiculous, because the patient signs what the doctor prescribes, since he cannot judge the scientific evidence behind it,” says Ana Paula Herrmann, professor of pharmacology at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) . “It applies to issues where the doctor is unsure, where the patient’s style must be taken into account. In this case, there is certainty that these treatments are ineffective ”, he adds.

Herrmann details other side effects of prescription drugs. “The use of antibiotics, such as azithromycin, can have serious long-term consequences,” he explains. According to her, indiscriminate use can end up selecting the most resistant bacteria in the body, creating super bacteria that are not easily treatable. “And prednisone is a corticosteroid recommended only for cases of mechanical ventilation. If it is applied before, it can get worse ”. However, the pharmacologist points out that the medical use of drugs with side effects is common when the benefits outweigh the adverse effects. “The problem, in this case, is that there is no benefit. So all that’s left is adverse effects, including those that we can’t even predict, ”he concludes.

Throughout 2020, studies were conducted around the world that demystified the efficacy of some of the drugs prescribed to combat COVID-19. In September, Brazilian researchers published in the scientific journal The Lancet a study carried out with 400 patients hospitalized for coronavirus who did not present changes in their clinical status after treatment with azithromycin. The vermifuge ivermectin, also adopted in the kit, appeared as an aggravating agent of the infection when it was applied early in a study carried out by Fiocruz and the Federal University of Amazonas in Manaus, disclosed last February.

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have emerged, thanks to the federal government, as the great exponents of the supposed drugs against covid-19. Since March 21 of last year, President Jair Bolsonaro recommended the drug to the population, exalting it on social networks and placing it as responsible for its cure when it was infected. The Ministry of Health, since General Eduardo Pazuello took office in May 2020, has adopted guidelines that recommend the use of chloroquine. The Ministry even requested “the wide dissemination of this treatment [precoz], considering that it integrates the strategy of the Ministry to reduce the number of cases that require hospitalization ”. After the criticism, Minister Pazuello, who will leave his post in the next few days, said that he never suggested treatment with the drug.

This setback by the federal government, which also stopped advertising chloroquine as it did in the first months of the pandemic, has as a context the position of the World Health Organization (WHO) and from the manufacturers of this and other drugs. The Solidarity trial, concluded by WHO last October, tracked the disease in 11,200 people from 32 countries and found no effects of chloroquine treatment on hospitalization or mortality among volunteers. Apsen, the largest producer of the drug in Brazil, does not indicate its use in the fight against covid-19. Likewise, the US pharmaceutical MSD, responsible for the production of ivermectin, assures that the drug is not effective for this disease.

“The political question explains [el hecho de que las redes privadas aún sigan distribuyendo el kit con los medicamentos], but there is also the sociological side, of wanting to offer something when there is nothing to do. Doing nothing seems like the wrong attitude, but it is ideal in the absence of evidence, “says pharmacology professor Ana Paula Herrmann. “It is unfortunate that we continue to talk about this. A year ago we even had some uncertainties, but now we know that this treatment does not have the slightest possibility of treating anything ”, he clarifies.

The private networks Unimed Fortaleza, Prevent Senior and Hapvida, contacted by this newspaper, defended the internal protocol for the distribution of preventive treatment kits to their clients. The private plan states that “it respects the autonomy of physicians in prescribing drugs, since they are the ones who must assess the need to use each remedy to treat the disease.” Prevent Senior, for its part, qualifies as “essential” the “initial reception of the patient” which, according to them, includes medications, exams and scans. Finally, Hapvida says that half of its 4,000 doctors in the network use hydroxychloroquine “as suggested in the dynamic protocols, developed by an international medical committee that is supported by clinical evidence and the criteria of the Federal Council of Medicine ”, without further details. The company also adds that “there are no records of hospitalizations derived from any side effects from the use of the drug.”

