Leanderson Paulino, 28, from Pernambuco, quit his job in the United Kingdom to fight in Ukraine: “Here is the fight of good against evil”| Photo: Personal archive

Deep in the forest of Irpin, near the capital Kiev, Leanderson Paulino, 28, from Pernambuco, heard the approach of an armored vehicle transporting Russian troops. But the BTR-80 didn’t exactly pass the area where its international legion platoon had set up an ambush.

“When I looked, he was already on top of us, six or seven meters away. My reaction there was in a millisecond. It was God, of course, if it wasn’t for Him I wouldn’t be here. I took my backpack and took shelter behind a tree,” said Paulino.

“The guy on top of the armored car, the Russian, has already pulled the

[metralhadora] .50 in my direction. The Russian looked and I already sent the first shots. I deleted the first. The armored car stopped. The second Russian went up [na torre

de metralhadora] and I already ‘broke’ it too. Then the exchange of fire began,” he said.

This was Paulino’s first contact with a real combat situation. He is a reserve soldier in the Brazilian Army and a former prison guard. His “baptism by fire” came in March, when Ukrainian forces launched counterattacks against Russian troops trying to encircle Kyiv.

According to Paulino’s commander, a Frenchman who identified himself only as Dado, by shooting down the Russians who were operating the armored machine gun, the Brazilian saved him and several other members of the platoon, who were in the Russian machine gun’s line of sight.

All nine BTR-80 crew members were killed in the fighting, according to Paulino. When maneuvering to flee, the tank would have collided with a barricade and ended up being hit by anti-tank rockets operated by the legionaries.

But Paulino said that after the first victory, his platoon ended up surrounded by Russian forces in the middle of the Irpin forest. “There came a time when I gave my life to the Most High. Either you lock up and do nothing, or you turn on the auto and go all the way,” he said.

He said that after hours of gunfire, Russian forces retreated from the forest into the city, which was under the control of the Moscow army.

The Brazilian is part of a group of voluntary international fighters that number around 20,000 men, according to unofficial estimates. They are Poles, Georgians, French, Germans, British, Irish, among other nationalities.

Most of them traveled to Ukraine at their own expense, motivated by ideals of democracy and freedom. Others say they went because they like war or intend to gain experience to work as mercenaries in the future.

Paulino lived in Great Britain and, when he learned about the war in Ukraine, he resigned from his job and traveled to the conflict zone. “Many call me crazy, but I see it differently. I could never see such a situation and stand idly by, having the opportunity to come and fight this situation. I usually say that here is the fight of good against evil”, he justified.

According to another fighter, who asked not to be named, the Ukrainian army’s bureaucracy has hampered the fight. “I came with my money, I didn’t ask for anything from Ukraine, I came to defend the country. When I enlisted, they said I would be paid 3,500 euros a month. It wasn’t my goal, but I thought it might help with expenses here. Only the money never came,” he claimed.

Legionnaires received weapons from Ukraine, such as assault rifles and Kalashnikov light machine guns – as well as American-made (M72) and Russian-made (RPG) anti-tank rockets. “We are working miracles with the equipment we have. Many brought it from home. What the army has given us is not the best,” said Paulino.

Many legionnaires are trying to buy equipment such as radios and sophisticated sights for their weapons, but it is practically impossible to find these items in stores in Ukraine today.

“When we kill the Russians, we see that they have night vision sights and advanced communication equipment”, compared the anonymous fighter.

The international legion is more selective. After several episodes of fighters who dropped their weapons and returned to their countries, now only those with previous combat experience are being accepted.

But volunteers fighting for ideology are not the only foreigners who are fighting in the Ukrainian ranks. Mercenaries from private US military companies were also on the ground, according to retired colonel Fernando Montenegro, author of the book “Kid Preto” on Brazil’s Special Forces. Montenegro spent weeks in Ukraine doing military research and analysis for CNN Portugal.

According to Montenegro, companies such as Forward Observations Group and Xe Services (formerly Black Water) would have been hired by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. To this columnist, Ukraine said it cannot give specific information about its troops in times of war.

support for russians

A similar move is taking place on the Russian side. The most active private military company in the field is the Wagner Group – a group of mercenaries that became famous for operating in African countries, mainly protecting mining facilities that have Russian investments. In its ranks there are many military personnel who have passed through Russian special forces.

Montenegro said he still suspected the presence in Ukraine of the company Vega, which operated in Syria in support of the forces of dictator Bashar al-Assad.

In addition to operators of private military companies, Russian troops have troops from other regions of Russia, such as the Chechens and the Yacult (famous for their role as tankists). According to military analysts, these troops are placed on the front lines because they have no cultural or kinship ties to Ukrainians — unlike many professional Russian officers.

Russia even said it would still turn to Syrian mercenaries to complete its ranks, but they have not been seen in large numbers on the battlefield so far.

It is military units like these that have been held accountable for Ukraine’s alleged war crimes – such as the execution of unarmed civilians. On Thursday (21), Ukrainian authorities said that more than 1,000 bodies of civilians were found in cities near Kiev (which have been under Russian occupation).

But international combatants of all stripes are not capable of shifting the balance of forces. But its presence generates great moral impact, either as an incentive to the regular army – which is excited to see foreigners fighting for its cause – or as an attempt to frighten the adversary, as in the case of the Chechens, who became famous for using a lot of violence in the battle field.

At the moment, all these forces are being repositioned and are expected to participate in the Battle of Donbass, for control of eastern Ukraine. The story of these fighters in the Ukraine war will continue.