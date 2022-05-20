According to the WHO, the world has 37 confirmed cases of the disease, while 71 are under investigation.

Germany registered this Friday (May 20, 2022) the 1st confirmed case of monkeypox, identified in a Brazilian, according to the Institute of Microbiology of the German Armed Forces.

The disease-causing virus is transmitted by direct contact with infected animals or humans. The WHO (World Health Organization) states that there are 37 confirmed cases worldwide, while 71 are under investigation.

According to the Bavarian Ministry of Health, the patient is now in isolation at the Schwabing Clinic in Munich – where he has been for approximately a week.

In note, the ministry says he decided to have the tests done soon after the first symptoms. The 26-year-old Brazilian has been to Portugal and Spain before. According to a German health official, an investigation into the close contacts the patient had is being carried out.

with a test “Special” of PCR, it was possible to carry out a genetic sequencing of the virus, which must be from the West African or Central African subvariant.

Symptoms consist of fever, headaches and backaches, chills, tiredness and skin rashes, which start on the face and spread to the rest of the body.