Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/10/2023 – 17:46

Brazil secured two more places at the Paris Olympic Games. They were achieved this Sunday (1) during the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Antwerp (Belgium). Both are in the general individual, one for the team’s performance and the other for Diogo Soares.

Diogo Soares secured his place in Paris 2024 by placing 24th in the qualifiers and qualifying for the final of the competition. The other classification was achieved after the Brazilian team finished the qualifiers in 13th position. As a result, the team did not guarantee its presence in the Olympic Games, but the country secured a place in the general individual.

Our athlete Diogo Soares has nominally qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games! He is the first Artistic Gymnastics athlete to win a place in the French edition of the Games! pic.twitter.com/0o0ln3yCuf — Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation (@cbginastica) October 1, 2023

In addition to the two places already confirmed, Brazil may still have one more classification, with Arthur Nory, on the fixed bar. He placed eighth in the device qualifiers and advanced to the final.

“Once again, this result proves the rightness of always seeking to renew the team. Even with the absence of big names, like Caio [Souza] It’s from [Arthur] Zanetti, we managed to maintain last year’s score”, said the coordinator of men’s artistic gymnastics at the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation, Hilton Dichelli Júnior.

Men’s gymnastics athletes will still have other chances of a place in Paris on apparatus, at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games and at the sport’s World Cup.