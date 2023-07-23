Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/22/2023 – 23:58 Share

In Porto Alegre, Grêmio defeated Atlético-MG by 1 to 0, on Saturday night (22), to remain in the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Series A Championship.

Game over: #Guild 1×0 Atlético-MG

On Saturday night’s momentum, we beat the Atlético-MG team here at the Arena and we are the vice-leaders of #Brasileirão2023 with one game down. Our next game will be on Wednesday, in search of the hexa da #CopaDoBrasil2023 #GRExCAM pic.twitter.com/6G75gaj9nE — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) July 23, 2023

The triumph of the team commanded by coach Renato Gaúcho was guaranteed thanks to the opportunism of midfielder Ronald, 20 years old and who was making his debut in the professional team of Grêmio. In the 10th minute of the first half, Cristaldo took a corner kick and the youngster scored with a header.

Draw at Maracanã

The third position in the classification is occupied by Flamengo, which, even playing at the Maracanã stadium, was 1-1 with América-MG. This result left Rubro-Negro with 28 points, while Coelho, with 10 points, rose to second place, leaving Vasco in the last position.

End of game at Maracanã. Flamengo is tied 1-1 with América-MG, for the Brasileirão. #CRF Marcelo Cortes / CRF pic.twitter.com/45N9Y9xwPK — Flamengo (@Flamengo) July 22, 2023

Despite starting the confrontation with an offensive quartet that marked the season (formed by Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa), Flamengo saw América-MG open the scoring in the 38th minute of the second half. In a counter-attack move, Juninho crossed into the area, Ayrton Lucas barely cleared it and Felipe Azevedo took advantage of the first shot to score. However, already at 49, Victor Hugo scored with a header to give final numbers to the scoreboard.

Vitória do Verdão

Who resumed the path of victories in this round was Palmeiras. After two defeats and three consecutive draws in the Brazilian Championship, Verdão beat Fortaleza 3-1 at Allianz Parque. The three points ensured fourth place for the team led by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira.

ALVIVERDE NIGHT AND THREE POINTS AT HOME! Palm trees 3×1 Fortress

⚽ Richard Rios, Raphael Veiga and Breno Lopes#AvantiPalestra #PALxFOR#JuntosNoBrasileirão pic.twitter.com/a5btTYzv4H — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) July 22, 2023

Palmeiras’ triumph was built with goals from Richard Ríos, Raphael Veiga and Breno Lopes, while Lucero scored for Leão, who ranked 9th with 23 points.

