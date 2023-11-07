Bumper cars leaving

The Brazilian afternoon ended too early and in the name of great bitterness Alexander Albon. The Thai from Williams saw finishing his race a few meters after the startthanks to a spectacular – and dangerous – contact in which he was involved together with the two Haas team cars. A bumper car that knocked out the representative of the Grove team and Kevin Magnussen’s car. Nico Hulkenberg, on the other hand, found a way to continue but still had to settle for a 12th place finish which did not allow the American team to move up the Constructors’ classification.

AlphaTauri took full advantage of this chaos and, thanks to Yuki Tsunoda’s ninth place, closed the gap on Williams and extended the safety margin on Alfa Romeo and Haas. After the race, Albon tried to explain in detail what happened in the first meters of the race. For his part no charges against Haas driversbut also a lot of regret given by the awareness of having thrown away potential points.

The pilots’ version

“I believe it was a racing accident – was the assessment of the former Red Bull driver – I had an excellent start: I think it was one of the best in the race, and I was alongside the Haas. It seemed to me that we were able to overtake them, but after seeing the footage from the outside the driver on the inside was a bit taken aback, he started to ‘cut’ and of course there was me and another Haas in half“. “I’m frustrated because we are fighting for the championship position and we can’t lose points this way“, then added a saddened Albon.

The ‘version’ provided by Magnussen is slightly differentwho criticized Albon’s movements: “I started very well and then I think Albon closed in on Nico [Hulkenberg] – the Dane’s thoughts – they had contact and that sent Albon against me, in a chain reaction“. Hulkenberg, on the other hand, is more fatalistic in his thoughts: “It was a typical starting situation where we were too close and it was very similar to what happened to me in the Sprint in Qatar with Esteban [Ocon] and Checo [Perez]I was trapped. At that point it was no longer possible to back out, so I had contact with Albon which caused him to end up on top of Kevin [Magnussen]. It was a shame, but there wasn’t much we could do.”.