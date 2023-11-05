Max Verstappen also fluently in Brazil. The Red Bull world champion dominated at Interlagos and won the 17th GP of his amazing season, the 52nd of his career. Nothing to do for Lando Norris who tried to worry him with McLaren, but he had to settle for second place. On the podium was a great Fernando Alonso, who with Aston Martin managed to keep Sergio Perez’s Red Bull behind, beaten in an unforgettable duel on the finish line. Ferrari brings home Carlos Sainz junior’s sixth place behind Lance Stroll. But the Cavallino cannot rejoice because he only recovered 4 points from a Mercedes in great difficulty, with Lewis Hamilton eighth and George Russell retiring. The reliability problem that took Charles Leclerc out of action on the formation lap had a significant impact.