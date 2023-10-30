The hat-trick ends in Interlagos

After Texas and Mexico, F1 continues to descend into the Americas to stop in Sao Paulo Brazil for the Grand Prix scheduled on the Interlagos circuit. The weekend will follow the Sprint format for the sixth and final time this season. A year ago in Qualifying, pole position was surprisingly taken by Kevin Magnussen’s Haas ahead of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

In the Sprint George Russell imposed himself, who then repeated himself on Sunday in the race in a Grand Prix in which a Mercedes one-two in what was the Brackley team’s only success last season. The team led by Toto Wolff is still at zero in 2023 and there is great curiosity ahead of a weekend that could see Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren separated by truly a few hundredths of a second.

The event will be broadcast in direct on Sky Sports and streaming on NOWwhile on TV8 will be transmitted in deferred Qualifying, Sprint Shootout, Sprint and Race. On FormulaPassion.it As always you will find the live written of all the sessions. Below are the details of the television programming, the TV times of the Brazilian F1 GP, the characteristics of the Interlagos circuit and the championship standings.

GP Brazil 2023, program and TV times

Friday 3 November

3.30pm-4.30pm Free practice

7.00pm-8.00pm Qualifying (delayed on TV8 on Saturday at 10.00pm)

Saturday 4 November

3.00pm-3.44pm Sprint Shootout (delayed on TV8 at 7.30pm)

7.30pm-8.30pm Sprint (delayed on TV8 at 9.30pm)

Sunday 5 November

6.00pm Race (delayed on TV8 at 9.30pm)

The characteristics of the Interlagos circuit

F1 GP Brazil circuit

Route: 4,309 km

DRS zones: 2

Laps: 71

Race distance: 305.909 km

Race record lap: 1’10″540 (Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 2018)

Roll of Honor Brazilian Grand Prix

The situation in the championship standings

Max Verstappen has overtaken Sergio Perez in the Drivers’ standings and the Mexican must watch out for Lewis Hamilton’s recovery in order to defend second place given that he only has a 20 point margin over the seven-time world champion. Carlos Sainz is joined by Fernando Alonso in fourth place, but Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris are not far behind. There are 22 points between them in the Constructors’ standings Mercedes and Ferrari in the fight for second place. Also worth following is the tussle at the rear, with AlphaTauri moving up the group and leaving Haas in last position.