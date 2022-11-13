George Russell he will start in front of everyone in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after winning the sprint race on Saturday. For the Englishman of Red Bull it is a great satisfaction and eight important points for the classification of him and Mercedes. The young British driver was very good at overtaking world champion Max Verstappen in the race, penalized by the wrong strategy of the medium tires and only finished fourth at the finish.

The second position was the prerogative of an excellent Carlos Sainz, which, however, will not be in the front row tomorrow due to the retreat of five positions due to the change of the internal combustion engine. Complete the podium of the Sprint and the front row of tomorrow the second Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

In the points also Perez, Leclerc, Norris and Magnussen, who yesterday collected an unexpected pole position. On the other hand, in addition to the two Williams, the two Alpines of Alonso and Ocon, the Aston Martin of Stroll and the AlphaTauri of Tsunoda, were forced to start from the rear.

F1 | Brazilian GP 2022, the starting grid

1st Row 1. George Russell

Mercedes 2. Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes 2nd Row 3. Max Verstappen

Red Bull 4. Sergio Perez Red Bull 3rd Row 5. Charles Leclerc

Ferrari 6. Lando Norris

McLaren 4th Row 7. Carlos Sainz *

Ferrari 8. Kevin Magnussen

Haas 5th Row 9. Sebastian Vettel

Aston Martin 10. Pierre Gasly

AlphaTauri 6th Row 11. Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren 12. Mick Schumacher

Haas 7th Row 13. Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo 14. Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo 8th Row 15. Fernando Alonso

Alpine 16. Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri 9th Row 17. Lance Stroll

Aston Martin 18. Esteban Ocon

Alpine 10th Row 19. Nicholas Latifi

Williams 20. Alexander Albon

Williams

* penalized by five positions for the replacement of the internal combustion engine