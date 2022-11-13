George Russell he will start in front of everyone in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after winning the sprint race on Saturday. For the Englishman of Red Bull it is a great satisfaction and eight important points for the classification of him and Mercedes. The young British driver was very good at overtaking world champion Max Verstappen in the race, penalized by the wrong strategy of the medium tires and only finished fourth at the finish.
The second position was the prerogative of an excellent Carlos Sainz, which, however, will not be in the front row tomorrow due to the retreat of five positions due to the change of the internal combustion engine. Complete the podium of the Sprint and the front row of tomorrow the second Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.
In the points also Perez, Leclerc, Norris and Magnussen, who yesterday collected an unexpected pole position. On the other hand, in addition to the two Williams, the two Alpines of Alonso and Ocon, the Aston Martin of Stroll and the AlphaTauri of Tsunoda, were forced to start from the rear.
F1 | Brazilian GP 2022, the starting grid
|1st Row
|1. George Russell
Mercedes
|2. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|2nd Row
|3. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|4. Sergio Perez Red Bull
|3rd Row
|5. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|6. Lando Norris
McLaren
|4th Row
|7. Carlos Sainz *
Ferrari
|8. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|5th Row
|9. Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin
|10. Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri
|6th Row
|11. Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren
|12. Mick Schumacher
Haas
|7th Row
|13. Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo
|14. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo
|8th Row
|15. Fernando Alonso
Alpine
|16. Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri
|9th Row
|17. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
| 18. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|10th Row
|19. Nicholas Latifi
Williams
| 20. Alexander Albon
Williams
* penalized by five positions for the replacement of the internal combustion engine
