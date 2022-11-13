Unfortunately, Kevin Magnussen was unable to promote his pole position for the sprint race at Interlagos to a podium finish. Verstappen also did not make it to the top three. He rode the medium tire while his competitors rode the softs. The soft tire turned out to be the best tire until the end of the sprint. Because Sainz was put back after an engine change, Mercedes starts on the front row.

Because we are racing a lot earlier than yesterday and the sun is shining, it is warmer at Interlagos. As a result, the tires will react differently than yesterday during the sprint. The intended strategy seems to be two stints on the soft tires and a switch to the mediums. Both the Red Bulls and the Mercedi will start on the softs, Leclerc will start on P5 with the mediums.

Start of the race

George Russell has a rocket launch. He immediately takes a lead over the rest of the field. Norris tries in the first corner at Pérez, but the Mexican holds his position. Later in the lap, Ricciardo puts his nose next to Magnussen’s rear tire. The two hit each other and both fall out. The GP weekend that Magnussen will never forget ends in minor.

SAFETY CAR (LAP 1/71) Ricciardo and Magnussen Collide in the Middle Sector They’re both out of the car and appear to be OK, but the same can’t be said for their cars#BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/6VKUHlmnLn — Formula 1 (@F1) Nov 13, 2022

Chaos at the reboot

After five laps behind the safety car we can start racing again. After the restart, Verstappen puts his car on the outside of Hamilton in turn 1. Verstappen is next to the Briton, but Hamilton slams the door. Both drivers have damage to the car and fall back into the field. Verstappen immediately comes in for a new front wing, Hamilton stays outside. The F1 stewards judge that Verstappen’s action was too aggressive, giving the Dutchman a five-second penalty.

The view from onboard, as Max and Lewis come to blows#BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/2TRaFJFzO8 — Formula 1 (@F1) Nov 13, 2022

Norris and Leclerc hit each other in the same lap. Leclerc finishes in the tire stack but miraculously can continue. The Monegask closes behind Verstappen. Like the Dutchman, Norris will receive a five-second penalty. Because the top players make mistakes, Vettel moves up nicely. He is in fifth place after all the action, is overtaken by Hamilton, but then takes Norris for P4.

Strategies become clear

Due to the higher temperature, the tires wear out faster. Many drivers try to stretch their stint as long as possible to have fresh tires later on. So is leader Russell who is about three seconds ahead of Pérez. So Red Bull has to do something and brings the Mexican in for the undercut. The annoying thing for Pérez is that he ends up in traffic.

Russell also comes in the lap after and keeps his lead over Pérez. Meanwhile, clouds appear in the sky and the track’s temperature drops. It doesn’t bother Max Verstappen to drive back to the front. Halfway through the race, the Dutchman is on P12. Parallel to Verstappen’s catch-up race, Leclerc also drives back to the front.

Mercedes is old-fashioned dominant

Verstappen’s teammate cannot keep up with the pace at the front. The gap to Russell is growing with each lap. Hamilton is getting closer and closer to Pérez, which means that the Mexican also has to look in the mirrors. On lap 44 Hamilton makes his first move on Pérez, but Checo defends it well. A round later it is hit.

The pace is not there and so Pérez comes in one more time. This makes him surrender P3 to Sainz, but he can go hunting for the Spaniard. Hamilton also comes in saying his tires are still good. A lap later, teammate Russell also makes a pit stop. Ferrari leaves Sainz out on old mediums while the competition is now riding on the soft rubber.

The field comes together again

Norris’ McLaren has a problem. The Brit parks his car, but does cause a virtual safety car. Sainz can therefore make a free pit stop to the softs. The VSC becomes a physical safety car. As a result, the field completely collapses again. The moment the green flag is waved, there are still 11 laps to go.

At the restart, Russell keeps the lead. Behind that, the Ferraris are pushing hard. Pérez can do little on old mediums against the new softs of Sainz and Leclerc. Pérez defends tooth and nail, but still has to give in. First Sainz passes, later also Leclerc. Shortly afterwards, Alonso and Verstappen also pass. The Dutchman now has to come forward even further to steal points from Leclerc.

If Verstappen does not come forward, Pérez will get the place back. Leclerc also wants Ferrari to think about the duel in the drivers’ championship between Leclerc and Pérez. Verstappen creeps towards the end towards Alonso, but does not overtake him and stays in front of Pérez. Leclerc begs his team to turn the seats, but the team thinks it’s too risky. Russell wins after everything fired at him.

Brazil 2022 result