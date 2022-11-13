From today the history of F1 is also written by George Russell. In fact, the Briton won the Brazilian Grand Prix with a sumptuous race, led from the beginning in first position. Not even the Safety Car in the final phase of the race unnerved the former Williams driver, very good at keeping his nerves, especially considering that behind him he had a champion like Lewis Hamilton. Russell is the 113th driver in history to win a grand prix.

The Mercedes therefore signs a double for the first time from Imola 2020, but it was from Austin 2019 that it hadn’t happened with Hamilton in second place. A solid Carlos completes the podium Sainz: the Spaniard, without the five penalty positions, might have fought for the victory, but it would have been very difficult to overtake a Russell on the ball anyway. Regrets also for Charles’s Ferrari Leclercfourth at the finish line: the Monegasque paid a very high price for a contact with Lando Norris in the opening bars.

Bad for the Red Bulls, without step throughout the grand prix. Max Verstappen, penalized after a contact with Hamilton at the beginning of the race, finished in sixth place behind an amazing Fernando Alonso (recovering from 17th position and with yet another mistake in the pits), Sergio Perez collapsed into seventh position. Ocon, Bottas and Stroll also scored points, double retirement for McLaren.

Relive the Interlagos race through ours LIVE

F1 | Brazilian GP 2022, order of arrival