Itamaraty expressed “condolences” to Ecuador for the execution of Fernando Villavicencio, candidate for the country’s presidency. | Photo: STR/EFE

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences to Ecuador on account of the execution of Fernando Villavicencio Valencia, candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, on Wednesday night (9) in Quito.

Villavicencio was shot three times in the head as he left a rally in the Ecuadorian capital, and seven other people were injured. Itamaraty says he learned “with deep consternation” of the assassination.

“By expressing confidence that those responsible for this deplorable act will be identified and brought to justice, the Brazilian government conveys its heartfelt condolences to the family of the presidential candidate and the Ecuadorian government and people,” the ministry said in a statement.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has yet to comment on the murder.

Fernando Villavicencio Valencia was a candidate for the presidency of Ecuador in the center-right movement and occupied the fourth position in the polls, with 6.8% of the electorate’s preference. Journalist, political activist and former trade unionist, he was 59 years old and in 2021 had been elected national deputy.

As a journalist, he made many accusations against the leftist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017) and was sentenced to 18 months in prison for alleged injuries against the president, but he hid in the United States, Peru and the Ecuadorian Amazon, until his death. sentence to prescribe, in March 2015.

Days ago, Villavicencio had reported that he had received threats from the leader of the Los Choneros cartel. The Construye movement reported that gunmen attacked its campaign offices in Quito hours after Villavicencio was killed.

The presidential elections in Ecuador were brought forward to the next 20th because the current president, Guillermo Lasso, announced in May the so-called “cross death”, that is, the dissolution of the National Assembly and the immediate calling of early elections for the Executive and Legislative branches. country in the midst of a political crisis.