Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/21/2023 – 22:43

Playing at the Serrinha stadium, Goiás drew 1-1 with Athletico-PR, on Monday night (21), in a match that marked the end of the 20th round of the Brazilian Serie A Championship.

With the result, Hurricane was ranked 6th with 32 points, nine more than Esmeraldino, which occupies 15th place.

Even acting as a visitor, Athletico-PR started the confrontation better. And the team from Paraná managed to open the scoring in the 38th minute, when Vitor Roque launched a quick counterattack on the left, cut to the middle and hit a beautiful shot in the angle of the goal defended by Tadeu to score a great goal.

However, in the final stage, Goiás, even with difficulties in its offensive sector, found equality in the 35th minute, thanks to a cross kick by striker Alesson.