1 of every 3 reais of the federal capital budget is in the pocket of all Brazilians, whether they live in the Federal District or not

The Federal District should receive from the federal government this year R$ 16.3 billion more than the proportionate transfers provided to other states. It’s about the money FCDF (Constitutional Fund of the Federal District), paid by all Brazilians.

The additional budget was created to cover public servants in the capital –who are among the best paid in the country– and the costs incurred by the city as it is the seat of the Three Powers of the Republic (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary).

The fund was established during the Constituent Assembly in 1988. It came into force in December 2002, at the end of the administration of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB).

The value of the FDCF is adjusted annually according to the variation of the Union’s revenue. It rose 2.64% compared to what was transferred in 2021, when BRL 15.8 billion was transferred.

The R$16.3 billion would be enough to pay 1 year of Auxílio Brasil to almost 3.3 million families. Currently, the beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família substitute social program earn, on average, around R$400 per month. They also exceed the R$ 15 billion investment expected in the 30 years of the new Dutra highway contract, which connects the two largest cities in the country – Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

These transfers give the Federal District an advantage over other units of the federation and allow for better quality services than the country’s average, with better paid employees. The bill is shared by all Brazilians, whether they live in the Federal District or not.

USE OF MONEY

The Federal District should have BRL 32.3 billion in other revenues in 2022. With the fund, the collection should total BRL 48.5 billion – in short, 1 out of every BRL 3 in Brasília’s budget comes from everyone’s pocket. Brazilians.

In the beginning, the money from the FCDF was intended to support the Civil and Military Police and the Brasília Fire Department. Later, it also began to provide funds for health and education.

In all, 53% of the money (R$ 8.6 billion) must be invested in security. The city houses 131 embassies and headquarters of international organizations, in addition to the Three Powers.

Another R$ 4.4 billion will be spent on health. R$ 3.3 billion in education.

But 86% of the entire budget pays the salaries of public servants in the capital, whether active or retired. Only R$ 105 million (0.6%) will be used in investments, such as the purchase of equipment and improvements in the city.

There is criticism due to the salary benefits given to civil servants, mismanagement of government spending and high levels of inequality.

The capital has neighborhoods with wealth levels equivalent to some countries in Europe, and others that match the standards of poor nations in Africa.

Lago Sul, the richest region of Brasília, where businessmen, politicians and ambassadors live, among others, has a monthly per capita household income of R$8,317.

A little more than 15 km away, Estrutural, the poorest region of the capital, has an income of R$ 507 per capita.

Brasília had an average per capita income of R$2,460 in 2021, according to Dice of Codeplan, the state-owned company responsible for planning the Federal District.

In other words, the money is poorly distributed.