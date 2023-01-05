LISBON (Reuters) – Brazilian surfer Márcio Freire died on Thursday while surfing the giant waves off Nazaré, Portugal, the local maritime authority said.

Support crews on jet skis managed to get the 47-year-old surfer to shore, but all attempts to resuscitate him failed.

Freire was one of three Brazilian surfers who became known as “Mad Dogs”, or “Crazy Dogs”, after conquering the giant wave of Jaws in Hawaii. They appeared in the 2016 documentary “Mad Dogs”.

Tributes from fellow surfers were posted on Instagram.

“He surfed all day with a big smile on his face. It’s how I will keep you in my memory. Legend,” posted fellow big wave surfer Nic von Rupp.

“We lost a great man, a great friend and a legendary surfer, Marcio Freire. He had such a happy spirit, always had a smile on his face… Rest in peace my friend,” wrote sports photographer Fred Pompermayer.

