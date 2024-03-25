The Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa 'Gabigol' was sanctioned this Monday, March 25, with a two-year suspension for seeking to interfere with an anti-doping control on April 8, 2023 at the Flamengo training center.

The Brazilian “was tried today (Monday) by the Full Court of Sports Anti-Doping Justice and, by majority, it was decided that an attempted violation of the anti-doping rule of fraud had occurred,” the court said in a statement, after the decision to suspend the Flamengo player for two years.

Although the test result was negative, the Anti-Doping Justice has considered that the player acted in an attempted fraud.

The sanction, which can be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, began to run on April 8, when the events occurred, he added.

Five of the magistrates voted in favor of the sentence and four to acquit him, according to a note from Flamengo, which was surprised by the decision against one of its biggest stars.

“We will assist the player in presenting the appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, considering that there was no type of fraud, not even an attempt, that justifies the punishment applied,” he stated.

Gabigol denies the charges

One of the biggest idols of 'Fla', Gabigol, 27, was denounced in December for allegedly having hindered the performance of a surprise anti-doping test that took place at the club's training headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

By then, the most popular team in Brazil was preparing for the second leg final of the Rio state tournament (Campeonato Carioca) which it lost to its backyard rival, Fluminense (4-1).

According to the complaint, cited by local media, the attacker failed to comply with the testing schedule, disrespected the officers and disobeyed their instructions.

His colleagues had the check-up at ten in the morning, while he would have ignored the call and attended after lunch, according to the accusation.

When he finally arrived at the testing site, he reportedly became upset because an officer escorted him to the bathroom. Furthermore, he did not respect the sample collection protocol.

A great figure in the 2019 Brasileirao and Copa Libertadores titles, the first won by the red and black since 1981, Gabigol denies having “tried to cheat in the exam.”

“The Flamengo player has confirmed that the test has been carried out and the result has been negative. In view of this information, there is nothing that could compromise or violate the protocol,” his advisor said in a note released in December.

Loss of ground

Emerging from Santos de Sao Paulo, the club that Pelé made world famous, 'Gabigol' had disappointing spells at Benfica in Portugal and Inter Milan.

After his failed time in Europe and a return to the 'Peixe', he signed with Flamengo at the beginning of 2019, a year in which the red and black team made history under the technical direction of the Portuguese Jorge Jesus.

His good performances led him to the Brazil national team, with which he scored five goals in 18 games, although he has not played an international game since 2022, prior to the World Cup in Qatar.

His continuity in 'Fla' has been in question due to problems in renewing his contract, which expires in December. Furthermore, he has lost ground since the arrival of former Brazilian coach Tite to the bench in October.

This year he has scored two goals and has only started two of the eight games he has played for Carioca.

The 'Mengão' will play on Saturday the first leg final of the Rio tournament against Nova Iguaçu. In April, he will debut in the Libertadores and the Brasileirao.

