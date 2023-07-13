Brazil Agencyi

Brazilian futsal lost one of its great names this Wednesday (12), Fernando Ferretti. The coach, who won the Liga Nacional de Futsal on five occasions, the Taça Brasil de Clubes on eleven occasions and the Libertadores on six occasions, led the Brazilian team in the World Cup of the modality in 2004.

Ferretti, who was 69 years old, was admitted to a hospital in Joinville (Santa Catarina). The cause of death was not revealed.

The coach’s death had a lot of repercussions in the sport. The current commander of the Brazilian futsal team, Marquinhos Xavier, lamented Ferretti’s departure: “You are taking a part of me. I will love you forever. Thank you for having the privilege of being by your side always, through thick and thin. Rest my master”.

Who also spoke was the former player Falcão, in a post on social networks: “How sad! Thank you for everything, my teacher, my friend, my father in sports! I owe you everything, 80% of my career together. How important you were, you have no idea how much. Go rest, warrior, your legacy will be eternal”.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) stated that, “in this moment of immense sadness, it is sorry for the passing of one of the legends of Brazilian futsal and offers its condolences to the family and friends of Fernando Ferretti”.

Fernando Ferretti's burial is scheduled to take place next Thursday (13th), starting at 4 pm (Brasília time), at Joinville's municipal vertical cemetery.
























