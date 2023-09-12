Danilo Cavalcante escaped from prison in Pennsylvania by climbing walls; police offered R$50,000 in exchange for information

A Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) included this Monday (September 11, 2023) the Brazilian Danilo Cavalcante on its red list. The name bank is used to register a request to authorities around the world to locate or provisionally arrest a person pending extradition from the requesting country.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison in the United States, but escaped from the prison where he was held, in the city of Chester (Pennsylvania), on August 31. He was arrested for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in April 2021.

To journalists, Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, from the Chester County region, said on Friday (September 8, 2023) that there are 400 local, state and federal agents looking for Cavalcante in a forested area in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

According to the North American police, the Brazilian has experience in hiding in the bush, as he used it as a hiding place when he committed murder in 2017 in Tocantins.

US authorities are offering a reward of US$10,000 (approximately R$50,000) for information about the fugitive.