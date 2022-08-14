





Fortaleza defeated Ceará 1-0, this Sunday (14) at the Castelão stadium, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

FIIIIIIIIIM OF CLASSIC KING IN THE CASTELÃO ARENA! THE LEÃO VEEEEEEENCES THE RIVAL, 1 TO 0, WITH GOAL DE MOISÉS, ADDS THREE MORE POINTS IN THE BRAZILIAN AND LEAVES THE DRAWING ZONE! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/TBN6Dvl6oD — Fortaleza Esporte Clube (@FortalezaEC) August 14, 2022

The game’s goal was scored by striker Moisés in the 16th minute of the opening stage. This was the third consecutive victory for Leão in the competition, which, with the result, left the relegation zone, taking the 15th position with 24 points. Vozão appears in the ranking in a position above with 25 points.

For the Brazilian, the teams will play again next Sunday (21). Fortaleza receives Corinthians and Ceará will visit Bragantino.







