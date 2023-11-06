Rio de Janeiro (dpa)

The International Federation of Auto Racing (FIA) has begun investigations into the organizers of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which was held yesterday, Sunday, as part of the Formula 1 World Championship, due to spectators violating safety measures.

The FIA ​​stated that a number of fans entered the track at the first turn while a number of cars were still on the track, and the race had not yet ended.

Track officials admitted deficiencies in safety protocol and measures, which race stewards announced after a hearing.

Officials at the track, which continues to host the race until the 2030 season after renewing the contract before the last race, have a deadline of January 30 to submit a plan to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

The race stewards also asked the FIA ​​to take another look at what happened and check whether the measures were adequate. The race stewards also referred the issue to the World Motor Sport Council.

