Brazilian Foreign Minister Vieira said about the danger of attempts to “cancel Russia” and impose sanctions

The Brazilian leadership considers the attempts of individual countries to “cancel Russia” and impose sanctions against it risky, said Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the South American Republic. Writes about it TASS.

According to him, unilateral sanctions do not help find ways to resolve problems through negotiations. The diplomat stressed that they “narrow the space for dialogue and tighten the dangerous spiral of confrontation.” He recalled that Brazil is ready to support the efforts of the world community to discuss the possibilities of resolving the situation in Ukraine.

“We are talking to all the actors who have declared their readiness to help in rapprochement in order to achieve a negotiated solution and sustainable peace,” he stressed.

Earlier, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva proposed holding a UN summit on Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.