Anti-Russian sanctions harm developing countries, Brazilian Foreign Ministry Mauro Vieira said on April 17 at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The ministers touched upon the topic of the conflict around Ukraine. Brazil stands for an immediate ceasefire and is ready to mediate in negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. In addition, Vieira spoke out against the use of sanctions “unilaterally.”

“These conditions are not only not approved by the UN Security Council, but also negatively affect many economies of the world, mainly developing countries that have not yet recovered from the pandemic,” he said.

In addition, Vieira announced the invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to President Lula da Silva to visit the Russian Federation.

“I invited Mr. Minister to visit the Russian Federation at a convenient time for him. And all our employees will remain in close contact in the relevant areas of our relations,” Lavrov stressed at a press conference following talks with the Brazilian Foreign Minister.

In turn, during a briefing following the results of negotiations with the Russian Foreign Minister, Vieira stressed that the countries would try to determine convenient dates for the visit.

The Russian Foreign Minister called the talks with Vieira very useful.

“The talks <…> confirmed the mutual intention to further strengthen our strategic partnership, I invited the Minister to visit the Russian Federation at a convenient time for him. All our employees will remain in close contact in the relevant areas of our relations,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov arrived on an official visit to Brazil at 7:00 (13:00 Moscow time) that day. In addition, he has scheduled working trips to Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba until April 21.

The purpose of Lavrov’s visit is to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between the Russian Federation and these four countries in the political, trade, economic, educational, humanitarian, cultural and other fields.