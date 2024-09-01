andBrazilian footballer David Neres was the victim of criminals at the exit of the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, after the match that his team won 2-1 against Parma, in Serie A.

Neres had played a leading role in the match, providing an assist for Cameroonian Frank Zambo Anguissa to score the winning goal for Napoli in the 90+6 minute. The team turned the score around with two goals in added time.

Neres was leaving the stadium in his car with his partner, German model Kira Winona, when he was approached by two hooded men on a motorcycle.

The thieves broke the driver’s side window and threatened Neres and his partner, taking a watch valued at around $100,000.

The damage to the Brazilian’s vehicle was recorded in a video circulating on social media. The player was then escorted by the police to file the complaint, amid support from the Neapolitan club’s supporters.

David Neres’ partner’s report of tranquility

In an Instagram story, Winona addressed the incident. “David wants to apologize to the fans who were waiting for him outside. As he tried to leave the stadium after the game, two men on a motorcycle smashed up his car and robbed him at gunpoint,” she wrote.

Fortunately for the footballer and his wife, the incident did not leave any physical after-effects. The player was escorted to the hotel where he is staying in Naples.

It is worth remembering that Neres has just signed for the Italian club, after his spells at Benfica and Ajax. He has only played 25 minutes in two games, but in both he had important performances, two assists against Bologna, in the 3-0 win, and now, against Parma.

