The ex-footballer Romario, champion and scorer of the 1994 USA World Cup with the Brazilian team, defended the continuity of Fernando Diniz as Canarinha coach and said that the country does not have to continue waiting for a response from the Italian Carlo Ancelotti about whether he accepts the position.

“Fuck Ancelotti. I love Diniz until the end,” said the former soccer player and current Brazilian senator in an interview with the blog “Panorama Esportivo” that has not yet been published but of which the newspaper O Globo anticipated some asides this Tuesday.

The idol of clubs like the Spanish Barcelona described Diniz as the best coach in Brazil today and said that they have to give him time to show results.

Diniz, who simultaneously serves as coach of the Fluminense club, was named Brazil’s interim coach in July until at least mid-2024, when the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) expects Ancelotti, who has not confirmed, to take over. Canarinha command.

“I want to congratulate Ednaldo (Rodrigues), the president of the CBF, because he chose Diniz very well. “He is the best coach we have in Brazil,” he stated. Romario came out in defense of the interim coach at a time when Diniz is beginning to receive criticism for Brazil’s regular results.

“He still hasn’t had time to do in the national team what he does in the club, which is his strength, which is training and bringing the players together. He does what he can. He tied and lost in his last games, but nobody always wins “, stated the “baixinho”.

Brazil’s selection. On the left, coach Fernando Diniz.

In the same interview, Romario expressed his desire that Fluminense, one of the clubs in which he played as a professional, beat the Argentine Boca Juniors in the Libertadores final, which will be played on Saturday at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Janeiro.

After referring tol Mouth and to the Argentines with foul words, Romario said Fluminense since he was born: “It is the best team and it is the one that really deserves (the title),” he said. Regarding the decision of well-known soccer players to accept million-dollar proposals to play in Saudi and Qatari soccer, he said that he would have accepted it too.

“If it were me, I would have left by now. They have to go. The soccer player has 10 to 15 years in his prime and has to make the most of the financial part, especially those who have no dream of being chosen the best in the world. world and stuff,” he said.

